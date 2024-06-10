Prime Minister's Office should be people's PMO and not Modi's: PM Modi to PMO staff

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that before 2014, the Prime Minister's Office was perceived as a power center. He emphasised that he has always believed it should be a people's PMO, not just Modi's.

In his first address to the officials of PMO, after assuming office of the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi said, "When it comes to the Government, it is not just Modi alone, thousands of minds that are connected to him, thousands of brains that are working on this, thousands of arms that are working on this - as a result of this grand form, even the common man gets to meet its capabilities."

'I was not born for power'

The Prime Minister remarked that a decade ago, the perception in the country was that the PMO was a significant power center, adding that he was not born for power. "10 years ago the image in our country was that PMO is a power centre, a very big power centre and I was not born for power. I do not think of acquiring power. For me, it is neither my wish nor my path that PMO should become a power centre. The steps we have taken since 2014, we have tried to develop it as a catalytic agent. PMO should be people's PMO & it cannot be Modi's PMO," he said.

PM Modi said, "We are not those people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time. We are not those people, we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking, and we have no criteria for our efforts. Those who are beyond this are my team and the country trusts that team."

What is PM Modi's only goal?

Modi said his only goal is "nation first" and his only motivation "Viksit Bharat", adding that this was his expectation from them as well. "My every moment is for the country," Modi said, asserting that he has promised to work round the clock to achieve the goal of India becoming a developed country by 2047.

He further said that the 140 crore people of India are always on his mind and he considers them a form of God. In the last three months, Modi said in an apparent reference to the election campaign, he witnessed their strength, dedication and energy for a new resolve.

"That is why people have again given him the opportunity to serve the country," he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi took charge as the Prime Minister of India for the historic third time. He received a warm welcome at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in South Block, New Delhi. PMO staff greeted him with a round of applause as he entered the premises.

