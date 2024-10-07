PM Modi pledges to work tirelessly for 'Viksit Bharat' as he completes 23 years in public office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As Narendra Modi completed 23 years in public office, serving both as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as the Prime Minister of India, the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to work tirelessly towards building a "Viksit Bharat". Addressing the nation, PM Modi acknowledged the progress made over the years but emphasised that much more remains to be accomplished. He assured the public that his energy and dedication would only grow stronger in the years ahead as he continues to push for India's collective goals.

PM Modi reflects his journey

Reflecting on his journey, the Prime Minister expressed his unwavering resolve to not rest until the vision of a developed and prosperous India is fully realised. He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who sent their blessings and good wishes for completing 23 years as the head of the government. "It was on October 7, 2001, that I took on the responsibility of serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was the greatness of my Party, BJP, to task a humble Karyakarta like me with the responsibility of heading the state administration," he said in a series of posts on X.

"When I assumed office as CM, Gujarat was facing numerous challenges - the 2001 Kutch Earthquake, before that a Super Cyclone, a massive drought, and the legacy of many decades of Congress misrule like loot, communalism and casteism. Powered by Jana Shakti, we rebuilt Gujarat and propelled it to new heights of progress, even in a sector like agriculture, for which the state was not traditionally known," PM Modi said.

PM Modi reflects on Gujarat and national progress

He said that during his 13 years as the Gujarat Chief Minister, the state emerged as a shining example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', ensuring prosperity for all sections of society. In 2014, the people of India blessed the BJP with a record mandate, thus enabling him to serve as the prime minister, PM Modi said. "This was a historic moment, as it marked the first time in 30 years that a party secured a full majority," he said. "Over the past decade, we have been able to address several challenges our nation faces. Over 25 crore people have been freed from the clutches of poverty. India has become the fifth-largest economy and this has particularly helped our MSMEs, start-ups sector and more," the Prime Minister said.

New avenues of prosperity have opened up for hardworking farmers, Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and the poor as well as the marginalised sections of society, he said. India's developmental strides have ensured that the country is being viewed with utmost optimism globally, PM Modi said. "The world is keen to engage with us, invest in our people and be a part of our success. At the same time, India is working extensively to overcome global challenges be it climate change, improving healthcare, realising SDGs and more," he added.

'I will keep working tirelessly'

PM Modi said the learnings over these 23 years enabled him to come up with pioneering initiatives which have made an impact both nationally and globally. "I assure my fellow Indians that I will keep working tirelessly, with even more vigour in service of the people. I will not rest till our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat is realised," he asserted. Earlier, the BJP hailed his journey from Gujarat to the Centre as a "living inspiration", and said the country's progress and global prestige achieved "new dimensions" under his leadership.

