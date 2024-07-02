PM Modi at NDA meet: 'Opposition upset as first time non-Congress leader, chai-wala became PM for third term'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) said that the Opposition is upset as for the first time, a non-Congress leader, “that too a chai-wala”, became the PM for a third straight term, sources said. His remarks came while addressing the NDA parliamentary party meeting. He asked the NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and conduct and learn from senior members about the best practices.

Highlighting his humble origins, he took an apparent jibe at the Nehru-Gandhi family saying that its members used to be prime minister and gave little recognition to those from outside their fold, the sources said.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan told reporters after the meeting that the NDA members were concerned over Rahul Gandhi’s “personal attacks” on PM Modi and Speaker Om Birla and his remarks which hurt the feelings of the followers of different religions.

"In this context, the prime minister guided the newly-elected MPs on how to conduct themselves. He brings vast experiences and inspires us," Paswan said.

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP

Rahul Gandhi had launched a fierce attack on the BJP in Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing it of practising violence and spreading hate, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, including PM Modi.

The Congress leader had cited religious tenets to attack the BJP. However, many of his comments were later expunged by the Chair. At the alliance meeting, Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders for his "historic" third term, Rijiju added.

Sources said the prime minister asked MPs to study any issue before making comments on it before the media, and said they should stay in touch with their constituencies and thank voters for supporting them.

PM Modi also asked MPs to visit the Prime Ministers Museum, noting that it documents the life journey of all prime ministers, something which was not done by earlier governments.

The contribution of prime ministers who came from outside the Congress's most prominent family used to be neglected, he said, adding that he, as prime minister, ensured that all of them are recognised as each one made contribution to the country in one way or another.

(With PTI inputs)

