Centre says PM Modi received national awards of 14 nations: Here is the full list

PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest national awards of 14 countries since 2014, in recognition of his leadership at bilateral, regional and global levels, the government told Rajya Sabha.

Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest national awards of 14 countries since taking over the office in 2014, in recognition of his leadership at various levels including bilateral, regional and global, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 14). Replying to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also mentioned that the Prime Minister has received the highest environmental award of the United Nations in 2018.

"Since 2014, the prime minister of India has received the highest national awards of 14 countries and the highest environmental award of the UN," he said.

"Conferring the highest awards on the prime minister of India is a clear recognition of his statesmanship and leadership at bilateral, regional and global levels," Muraleedharan said.

"It also reflects a recognition of India under the PM's leadership, including in giving voice to the Global South on the world stage, and approaching issues confronted by humanity through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

The Minister listed several notable awards conferred on PM Modi. Here is the full list:

Award Country/Institution Year
State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan Afghanistan  2016
Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Palestine February 2018
UN Champion of the Earth Award United Nations October 2018
Order of Zayed United Arab Emirates April 2019
Order of St Andrew Russia April 2019
Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddin Maldives  June 2019
King Hamad Order of the Renaissance Bahrain  August 2019
Legion of Merit United States December 2020
Order of the Dragon King Bhutan December 2021
Order of Fiji Fiji May 2023
Order of Logohu Papua New Guinea May 2023
Order of the Nile  Egypt  June 2023
Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour France  July 2023
Grand Cross of the Order of Honour Greece  August 2023

(With PTI inputs)

