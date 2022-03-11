Day after BJP's emphatic win in four states, PM Modi meets his mother in Gandhinagar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @NIRNAYKAPOOR PM Modi meets his mother in Gandhinagar.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday met his mother, Hiraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. This comes after BJP emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Modi visited his younger brother Pankaj Modi's house in Vrindavan society in Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar after completing his engagements for the day. Modi's mother lives with his younger brother.

The Prime Minister always makes it a point to visit his mother whenever he comes to Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Modi addressed a Panchayat convention in his hometown. PM modi is currently in Gandhi nagar in his home state for a two-day visit.

PM addressed a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat on March 11 and 12.

Gujarat will go to polls in December this year.

