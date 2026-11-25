Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have considered NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the 2022 presidential election had the veteran politician joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2019. Athawale said he had repeatedly urged Pawar to join the alliance, proposing that the two sides work together on the basis of a common minimum programme.

Speaking to news agency IANS on Wednesday, Athawale also commented on the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said the two INDIA bloc partners might find it difficult to reach an agreement and could even contest the polls separately. He also welcomed the BJP's renewed alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, saying it would strengthen the NDA's prospects in the state.

Athawale says Modi could have considered Pawar for President

Athawale said he had personally encouraged Pawar to join the NDA in 2019 and had repeatedly proposed bringing the two sides together through a common minimum programme.

"I was the one who had suggested that Sharad Pawar should join the NDA in 2019. I repeatedly told him that we should come together on the basis of a Common Minimum Programme. From 2014 to 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accelerated the country's development, and significant progress was made across several sectors," he said.

The Union minister claimed that Modi had always held Pawar in high regard. He also recalled that when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had described the NCP (SP) chief as his ideal.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in development, and our mission is to make India the world's number one economy by 2047. He has always held Sharad Pawar in high regard. When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he used to say that he considered Pawar his ideal," Athawale said.

He further suggested that Pawar could have been considered for the country's highest constitutional office if he had joined the NDA.

"Therefore, I believe Sharad Pawar should have joined the NDA. Had he joined in 2019, perhaps Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have considered him for the 2022 presidential election," he told IANS.

Athawale doubts SP-Congress seat-sharing agreement for UP polls

Commenting on the seat-sharing discussions between the Samajwadi Party and Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Athawale expressed doubt that the two parties would reach a compromise.

"I do not know what compromise will be reached between the two parties, but I do not think the Samajwadi Party will offer them so many seats," he said.

He added that the two INDIA bloc allies could decide to contest the elections separately, although the final decision would rest with the parties.

"It is also possible that the SP and Congress may contest the elections separately. However, the decision rests with them," Athawale said.

Athawale welcomes BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab

On the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal renewing their alliance ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Athawale said the move would improve the NDA's electoral prospects in the state.

He pointed to the earlier partnership between the two parties under former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, saying they had remained in power together for several years.

Athawale also claimed that people in Punjab were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the Aam Aadmi Party government. He cited concerns over drug trafficking, the condition of young people and issues affecting farmers as reasons for the alleged discontent.

ALSO READ:

PM Modi receives phone call from German Chancellor Merz, discusses India-EU Free Trade Agreement