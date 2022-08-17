Follow us on Image Source : MANN KI BAAT (TWITTER). PM Narendra Modi invites ideas for 'Mann ki Baat' scheduled for August 28.

Mann ki Baat : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 17) urged people to share ideas and inputs for the upcoming episode of 'Mann ki Baat' scheduled for August 28.

The citizens can send in their inputs on MyGov, Namo App, or call 1800-11-7800 to record their message.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming #MannKiBaat programme on 28th August. Write on MyGov or the NaMo App. Alternatively, record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800."

In a statement on Twitter, MyGov said: "Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast."

It further stated that one can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.

