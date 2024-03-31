ED works independently, Opposition 'trying to use courts' to save corrupts: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) operates independently and the central government does not interfere in their work. In an interview with Thanthi TV ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister asserted that opposition parties are using the courts as a "tool" to obstruct the work of the probe agency because they are aware that Modi remains committed to combating corruption and will not be deterred.

ED works independently: PM

"Did our government establish ED? Did we introduce PMLA? They were there before our government was formed. ED is an independent agency and it is working independently. Neither do we stop them, nor do we send them. They have to be right in the eyes of the law… There are around 7,000 cases with the ED and only three per cent of them are related to politicians...," he said.

How much money ED seized during Modi govt?

Prime Minister Modi further emphasized that during the ten years of Congress' governance, the ED had seized only Rs 35 lakh. However, now, the the probe agency has successfully seized black money amounting to Rs. 2,200 crore. "Bundles of cash are being seized. Notes are being found in washing machines and pipes in houses. Rs 300 crore cash was seized from a Congress MP. Cash has been seized from several ministers in the West Bengal. Will the people tolerate all this? I think, they will not...," the Prime Minister added.

'Rs 3,000 crore seized in Bengal'

During the interview, PM Modi also revealed that he is seeking legal advice regarding the possibility of returning cash seized by the ED to impoverished individuals in West Bengal who provided money in exchange for job opportunities. He mentioned that around Rs 3,000 crore has been seized in Bengal, and efforts are being made to ascertain if this money can be redirected to those who originally gave it. The Prime Minister highlighted that the ED has already returned Rs. 17,000 crore to citizens, earning commendation for its actions.

'Oppn organising rallies to save corrupts'

Responding to allegations from the opposition regarding the ED's purported inaction against BJP leaders, PM Modi assured that investigations will persist regardless of the politician's affiliation. He also slammed the opposition, saying that rallies are being organised to save corrupts. "The ED's ability to initiate a case hinges on other agencies filing an FIR first. Despite having a PMLA account for 10 years, they did not use it. Over 150 court cases were instigated to impede the implementation of the PMLA law. This obstruction aims to utilize the courts as a tool against the ED's efforts, as they recognize Modi's unwavering commitment to combating corruption. Therefore, they want to remove the ED so that no one can fight against corruption...," he added.

The Prime Minister's comments coincided with a day when opposition parties convened at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to express support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Both leaders were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in separate money laundering cases.

