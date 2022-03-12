PM Modi inaugurates the 11th Khel Mahakumbh in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Khel Mahakumbh 2022 at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 11th Khel Mahakumbh in Ahmedabad and also delivered an address on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow from Raj Bhavan to Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad. People thronged the route of the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister. They welcomed him with flower petals.

PM Modi was also seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd. This was PM's second roadshow in Gujarat in a span of two days.

Started in 2010 in Gujarat under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para-sports. Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh.

Earlier, PM Modi delivered the first convocation address of the Rashtriya Raksha University as the chief guest.

On Friday, PM held a grand roadshow in Gandhinagar after the party achieved a massive victory in four states. Gujarat is the next state to go to the polls at the end of the year, and the PM has effectively launched the party’s election campaign from Ahmedabad.

