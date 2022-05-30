India TV Samvaad: 'Pakistan kuch samaj gaya hai...': Rajnath Singh on Modi's surgical, air strikes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at India TV's Samvaad

India TV Samvaad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Pakistan must have understood something after the Modi government conducted surgical (2016) and air strikes (2019) against terror launch pads. FOLLOW ALL UPDATES

Responding to whether Pakistan has learned its lesson after surgical and air strikes conducted by the Modi government against terror launch pads, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "can't be sure about whether Pakistan has learned its lesson... but it has understood or it must have (sudhra ki nahi par... kuch samaj gaya hai, samajhta toh hoga).

Rajnath Singh said Pakistan now knows that India will win in conventional and futuristic war both.

"Post Pulwama, what Pakistan did, it was only Modi, who could take the call for surgical strike and airstrike. Harsh decision is his nature," said the Defence Minister.

Speaking on relations with the United States amid Ukraine war, Rajnath Singh said, "US has never commented anything about Indian Stand on Ukraine. It is Modi who can speak to Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, he can speak to Ukraine president also and get Indian nationals out of the crisis zone. We believe Ukraine war should stop, PM Modi has said this on international forum."

