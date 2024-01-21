PM Modi extends Statehood Day greetings to Manipur, Meghalaya, prays for ‘continued development'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 21) extended greetings on the Statehood Day of Manipur and Meghalaya and prayed for the “continued development” and progress of both northeastern states.

“On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister hailed the culture of Meghalaya and said that it is an occasion to celebrate the achievements of the people of the state.

“Happy Statehood Day to the people of Meghalaya! Today is an occasion to celebrate the incredible culture of Meghalaya and the achievements of the people there. May Meghalaya scale new heights of progress in the times to come,” he said.

Manipur attained statehood on January 21, 1972 under the North- East Area (Re-organisation) Act 1971.

Meghalaya was formed on January 21, 1972, by carving out two districts from Assam – the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills and the Garo Hills.

Current scenario of Manipur

Manipur witnessed ethnic violence in the last few months starting May last year. Over 150 people have lost their lives while several others have been left homeless.

Four people were shot dead in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday evening as ethnic violence continued in the northeastern state, police said. The incident occurred at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou and the victims included a man and his 60-year-old father. The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

