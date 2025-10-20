PM Modi celebrates Diwali onboard INS Vikrant: 'Brought Pak to knees within days during Operation Sindoor' Calling his visit to INS Vikrant 'memorable', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was fortunate to celebrate Diwali with the brave soldiers of Indian Navy.

Goa:

Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with personnel of Indian armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated the festival of lights with Indian Navy troops at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar. During his visit, PM Modi also addressed the Indian Navy personnel and said that INS Vikrant reflects the true capabilities of Indian forces and it brought Pakistan to its knees within days during Operation Sindoor.

He also praised the 'extraordinary coordination' between the three services which played a crucial role in Pakistan's surrender during Operation Sindoor. INS Vikrant, he said, is not just a warship but a testimony to India's "hard work, talent, impact and commitment".

"The night spent yesterday on INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with," said PM Modi, who arrived at INS Vikrant on Sunday. "When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield."

"Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might — a name that shatters the enemy’s courage even before the battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant... On this occasion, I especially want to salute our armed forces," he added.

He also said that the BrahMos cruise missile played a key role during Operation Sindoor, adding that its name strikes fear in some minds. Several countries have shown their interest in buying the BrahMos, the prime minister said, adding that his government aims to make India one of world's top defence exporters.

PM Modi also said that India is on the threshold of freedom from Maoist violence, noting that just red terror is now just restricted to 11 districts. Thanking the security personnel for their valour against Naxalites, he said he is confident that the police forces will succeed in completely eliminating Maoist violence.