PM Modi reviews preparations for implementing Independence Day announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 7) chaired a review meeting regarding the preparations for the implementation of various announcements he made during his Independence Day speech this year.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi spoke about ensuring affordable credit to the poor and middle-class for home ownership.

He also stressed on the need to ensure the provision of solar power for households.

"In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister had mentioned about ensuring affordable credit for poor and middle class housing. In line with this announcement, Prime Minister reviewed the preparations to implement this announcement," the PMO said.

"In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister had mentioned about ensuring solar power for households. Prime Minister reviewed preparations to execute this scheme," it added.

His Principal Secretary PK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were among the senior officials who attended the meeting. They made a presentation to highlight the steps being taken in this regard.

