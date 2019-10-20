Prime Minister meets Captain Amol Yadav, a young innovator who built a six-seater aircraft

PM Narendra Modi with Captain Amol Yadav

Captain Amol Yadav, a young and energetic pilot who successfully built an experimental aircraft on the terrace of his residential building in Mumbai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Yadav met the PM at his Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

Captain Amol Yadav’s six-seater experimental aircraft is a story of pure grit and determination. The construction of the aircraft is a shining example of ‘Make in India’.

Captain Amol Yadav built his aircraft from scratch in suburban Mumbai. He spent about 18 years perfecting the model.

The aircraft built by Captain Amol Yadav

Captain Amol Yadav was facing difficulties in getting regulatory clearances from Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to process his ‘Permit To Fly’, since 2011. On learning about the matter, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, brought it to the notice of the Prime Minister.

Under the directions of the Prime Minister, the young pilot’s request was quickly processed and he received his ‘Permit to Fly’ clearance from DGCA about three days ago.

Interacting with the Prime Minister today, Captain Amol Yadav expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for enabling to fulfil his dream of building a completely indigenous aircraft.

Captain Yadav embodies the spirit of ‘New India’, as envisaged by the Prime Minister, where everything is possible. Amol Yadav’s story is an inspiration for the millions of young Indians, wanting to contribute towards nation building.