AAP tried to create hostility between Delhi, Haryana, says PM Modi; inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, UER-II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday took a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for ignoring the development of Delhi, but asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do its best to make the capital prosperous. The Prime Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II.

In his address, the Prime Minister also highlighted the fact that for the first time BJP is in power in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at the same. Taking a dig at AAP, he said Arvind Kejriwal's party tried to instigate the people of Delhi against those in Haryana, saying the latter is 'poisoning' the waters of the Yamuna river that was flowing into the capital.

"They (opposition) have become completely disconnected from the people’s trust and ground realities. You may recall that a few months ago, efforts were made to create hostility between the people of Delhi and Haryana, pitting them against each other. It was even said that the people of Haryana were poisoning Delhi's water. Today, Delhi and the entire NCR have been freed from such negative politics," he said.

"For a long time, we were nowhere close to power. And we can see how the previous governments destroyed Delhi and pushed it into such a deep pit. I know how difficult it is for the new BJP government to bring Delhi out of the ever-mounting troubles of the past," he said.

'Dwarka Expressway, UER-II to benefit Delhi'

During his address, PM Modi said the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II will help people in Delhi-NCR by reducing congestion in the region. Lauding his government for improving the infrastructure of the country, he said a record road construction has happened across India in the last 11 years.

He also noted that tons of garbage were used to develop the UER-II. "By reducing the mountains of garbage, the waste material has been used in building the road, and it has been done in a scientific way," he noted.