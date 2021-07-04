Sunday, July 04, 2021
     
'India, US share values of freedom and liberty': PM Modi wishes Joe Biden on America's 245th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to greet and congratulate US President Joe Biden and the people of America on its 245th Independence Day.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2021 14:57 IST
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to greet and congratulate US President Joe Biden and the people of America on its 245th Independence Day. Modi underlined India and America's strategic partnership and its global significance. 

PM Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance.

"Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance", Modi tweeted. 

American Independence Day colloquially known as the 4th of July completed 245 years today. The day is a federal holiday in the US. America had declared its independence on July 4, 1776. 

