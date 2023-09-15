PM Modi wishes Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on occasion of Jewish New Year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Shana Tova! Warmest greetings on Rosh Hashanah to my friend Benjamin Netanyahu, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life."

Rosh Hashanah means ‘head of the year’. It is a two-day celebration that marks the beginning of Jewish High Holy Days each autumn. The millennia-old holiday is an occasion for reflection and is often marked by prayer, symbolic foods, and the blowing of a traditional horn called a shofar.

PM Modi praises Israeli embassy's Hindi Diwas video

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi lauded the Israeli embassy for putting out a video of its officials mouthing several popular Hindi film dialogues on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14. Tradition, prestige and discipline are the three pillars of this Israeli embassy, Modi said, posting on X Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon's wordplay on a dialogue from the 2007 film "Mohabbatein".

India-Israel relations

India and Israel are strategic partners. The political ties between India and Israel are very warm and forward-looking. The relationship between the two nations goes back to more than two millennia. India has welcomed Jews for several centuries and their contribution has enriched Indian culture.

It should be mentioned here that India is known in Israel as an ancient nation with strong cultural traditions and as an attractive tourist destination. Yoga and Ayurveda are popular in Israel and the International Day of Yoga is always well-attended and celebrated with great enthusiasm.

