'Follow inner calling, pursue subjects you are passionate about': PM Modi's wish to CBSE students

PM Modi wishes CBSE students: Congratulating the students, he said: "The grit and dedication of these youngsters are commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success."

| New Delhi
Published on: July 22, 2022 16:04 IST
PM Narendra Modi wished success to the CBSE students.
PM Narendra Modi wished success to the CBSE students.

PM Modi wishes CBSE students: As CBSE students scored high and achieved the success they deserved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates. He said the Class 12 students should opt for subjects they are passionate about. PM Modi added that the students should follow their inner calling. 

Congratulating the students, he said: "The grit and dedication of these youngsters are commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success." 

In tweets, Modi also had a word of motivation for those who may not be happy with their results, saying they must know that one exam will never define who they are. He expressed confidence that they will find more success in the times to come.

He also posted the video of this year's "Pariksha pe charcha" where he spoke about different aspects related to exams. 

Modi tweeted: "There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of Class 10th and12th board exams. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or results.gov.in to check their scores. Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts. 

