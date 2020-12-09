Image Source : PTI PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life."

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi had said she would not celebrate her birthday in support of farmers’ agitation against the farm laws and the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

In this regard, the Congress General Secretary Organisation had communicated to all the in-charges and PCC Presidents of the states, that in view of the distress caused by COVID-19 pandemic across the country and amid the ongoing farmer’s agitation against the “draconian” agriculture bills Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year, top sources with the party said.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal further in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday.

