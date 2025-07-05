PM Modi will 'meekly bow' to Trump: Rahul Gandhi's jibe as India-US trade deal deadline approaches The Congress has been criticising Prime Minister Modi for his silence on Trump’s repeated claims about mediating tensions between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Congress leader AND leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Indo-US trade negotiations, asserting that Modi would “meekly bow” to the tariff deadline set by former US President Donald Trump.

Responding to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks that India would not enter into any trade deal under external deadlines, Gandhi posted on social media platform X, “Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline.”

Trump has set a July 9 deadline for the India trade deal

Goyal had stated on Friday that India would accept the proposed trade agreement with the United States only when it was fully finalised and in the national interest.

"National interest should always be supreme. Keeping that in mind, if a deal is made, then India is always ready to deal with developed countries," Goyal said in response to questions about the interim trade pact with the US. He added, “The Free Trade Agreements are possible only when both sides benefit and involve a win-win agreement.”

The Congress has been criticising Prime Minister Modi for his silence on Trump’s repeated claims about mediating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.