'Tulsi Bhai': PM Modi gives WHO chief Dr Tedros new Gujarati name - Here's what happened

PM Modi Gujarat visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new name — "Tulsi Bhai" — to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. The PM christened WHO director with this name at the Global AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) Investment and Innovation Summit in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister came up with the name while addressing the invitees at the summit. Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, starting Monday. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday visited Gujarat's Jamnagar, as he took part in the inauguration of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in the city.

While addressing the audience, Prime Minister Modi said the WHO director, Dr Tedros, told him in the morning that he felt like a Gujarati. The PM added that the WHO director had requested to give him a Gujarati name.

Subsequently, at the event, the Prime Minister said he would like to give Dr Tedros the name “Tulsi Bhai” on the land of Mahatma Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Ghebreyesus was in Gandhinagar, where PM Modi gave a speech at the inauguration of Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit. The three-day Summit was being organised at Mahatma Mandir, which had around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors, officials said.



