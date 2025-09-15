Advertisement
PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Bengal and Bihar today to take part in important defence and development programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kolkata after concluding his two-day visit to Assam. He was welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, who had gathered in huge numbers. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the two-day 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata and launch development works worth Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar today. After concluding his Kolkata visit, the Prime Minister will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Live updates :PM Modi Bengal, Bihar Visit

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi arrives at Eastern Command headquarters

    PM Modi arrived at Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata to inaugurate Combined Commanders’ Conference of armed forces, a Defence official told news agency PTI.  

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Top military, political leaders to gather for 16th Combined Commanders' Conference

    The 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025 will bring together the chiefs of the three armed forces along with senior and key officers. The conference will focus on enhancing coordination among different branches of the Indian Armed Forces, advancing technological modernisation and discussing institutional reforms at the highest level. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will be present. In addition, the Minister of State for Defence, the Defence Secretary and several secretaries from other ministries are also expected to attend.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to address Armed Forces' apex meet at Fort William

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Armed Forces' highest-level brainstorming forum at Fort William in Kolkata. The 2025 edition of the combined commanders' conference is being held under the theme "Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future."

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to inaugurate Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025 at around 9.30 am in Kolkata. The three-day conference will see top military and civilian leaders come together to deliberate on India’s future defence strategy.

