Live PM Modi in Bengal: PM to inaugurate 16th Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata today PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Bengal and Bihar today to take part in important defence and development programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kolkata after concluding his two-day visit to Assam. He was welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, who had gathered in huge numbers. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the two-day 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata and launch development works worth Rs 36,000 crore in Bihar today. After concluding his Kolkata visit, the Prime Minister will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

