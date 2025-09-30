PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict: 'Hope all come together to secure peace' PM Modi said he hopes that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict and said he hopes that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.

White House releases Trump’s plan for ending Israel-Hamas war

The statement from PM Modi came hours after the White House released Trump’s plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance. However, there is no immediate word on whether Israel or Hamas has accepted the deal presented by the US administration.



In the meantime, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said they've agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it's unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms.

Trump lays out 20-point plan to end Israel-Hamas war

Trump on Monday laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a temporary governing board in the war-battered Palestinian territory that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.



The plan does not require people to leave Gaza and calls for the war to end immediately if both sides accept it. It also calls for all remaining hostages to be released by Hamas within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan.

Trump says Israel has full backing to defeat Hamas

Trump said Israel would have the “full backing” of the United States to take steps to defeat Hamas if the group doesn't accept the proposed peace deal.

“I think we are beyond very close,” Trump said at the start of a news conference with Netanyahu where he detailed the plan. “We're not quite finished. We have to get Hamas.”



“If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself," Netanyahu said. "This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done,” he added.

The US President went on to urge Palestinian people to take responsibility “for their destiny” and embrace his peace proposal.

Netanyahu extends formal apology to Qatari PM

Netanyahu earlier on Monday extended a formal apology to his Qatari counterpart for a recent military strike targeting Hamas officials in the Gulf emirate that infuriated Arab leaders and triggered rare criticism by the US of Israel.

Netanyahu made the call to Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as he met with Trump.

