PM Modi welcomes release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza, lauds Trump's 'unwavering peace efforts' Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of 20 Israeli hostages after over two years in Hamas captivity.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of all 20 Israeli hostages from Gaza and lauded US President Donald Trump's peace effort that he described as "unwavering" and "strong resolve" of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region."