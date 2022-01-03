'Met PM Modi over farmers' issue, fought with him within 5 mins,': Satya Pal Malik in video tweeted by Cong

Follow us on Image Source : @PIB_PANAJI Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Highlights Meghalaya Guv Satya Pal Malik has said that PM Modi was arrogant when he met him over farmers' issue

The Governor mentioned that he fought with the Prime Minister within 5 minutes into the meeting

Satya Pal Malik was addressing a public gathering in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

Though the farmers' protests have been suspended, however, the politics around it seems hasn't. In a new tussle, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was too arrogant when he (Satya Pal) met him over the issue of farm laws protests.

In a video shared by the Congress on Twitter of Satya Pal Malik, the Meghalaya Governor can be heard saying, "...when I went to meet PM Modi on the farmers' issue, I fought with him within 5 minutes into the meeting... he was too arrogant..."

"...when I asked him that 500 people have died during the protest, the Prime Minister responded saying 'did they die for me,'" Satya Pal Malik added.

The Governor was speaking at a public event on the sidelines of an event in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri where he was honoured by the Phogat Khap.

This wasn't the first occasion when Satya Pal Malik had criticised the Centre. In the past some time, Meghalaya Governor has flagged the government's attitude towards farmers during the course of protest against farm laws.

Further speaking at the event, Malik said the Centre will have to work with honesty to withdraw cases registered against farmers during the agri laws protest and give a legal framework to MSP for crops.

The farmers' agitation has only been suspended, and if there is any injustice, it will start again, he told reporters.

"The government will have to work with honesty to withdraw the cases against the farmers and give a legal framework (guarantee) on MSP. This is the government's responsibility," he said in response to a question.

"But if the government thinks the agitation has ended, it is not so. It has only been suspended. If there is injustice or if there are any excesses with farmers, then the stir will start again," he added.

Taking advantage of the opportunity after the farm laws have been repealed, farmers should get decisions made in their favour such as a legal framework for MSP, Malik said.

On his remark that he was not scared of being asked to step down from his post, Malik said, "I am always with farmers."

Appointed governor -- in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being posted to Meghalaya -- during Narendra Modi's term as prime minister, Malik has been taking swipes at the government.

On the loss of lives in a landslide at the Dadam mining site in Bhiwani, Malik said, "I am saddened by the deaths and injuries to people in the incident."

There have been several instances of rules being violated in mining operations, he said, adding, "The incident should be probed, and if anyone is found guilty of any violation, action should be taken.

(With inputs from PTI)

