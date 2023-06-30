PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss Ukraine over call

Modi-Putin call: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation today (June 30) with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

President Putin informed PM Modi, about the recent developments in Russia. While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue to make efforts to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Latest India News