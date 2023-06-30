Friday, June 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call

PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today (June 30) with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2023 19:27 IST
PM Modi, Russian President Putin, Ukraine
Image Source : PTI PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss Ukraine over call

Modi-Putin call: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation today (June 30) with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. 

President Putin informed PM Modi, about the recent developments in Russia. While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue to make efforts to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News