PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday, December 11. He flagged off the Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur. He also launched phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and laid the foundation stone of Metro Phase II. According to the PMO's statement, the PM will inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore during his visit to Nagpur. He will inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and the Mopa international airport in Goa. He will also dedicate the nation an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in the city's MIHAN area. According to the statement, the Prime Minister will also launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at a public function in Vidharbha. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Nagpur. According to reports, around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty during PM's visit.

