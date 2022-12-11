Sunday, December 11, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project | LIVE
Live now

PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project | LIVE

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur. He will also launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and inaugurate the Mopa international airport in Goa.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2022 10:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday, December 11. He flagged off the Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur. He also launched phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and laid the foundation stone of Metro Phase II. According to the PMO's statement, the PM will inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore during his visit to Nagpur. He will inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and the Mopa international airport in Goa. He will also dedicate the nation an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in the city's MIHAN area. According to the statement, the Prime Minister will also launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at a public function in Vidharbha. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Nagpur. According to reports, around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty during PM's visit. 

Latest India News

Live updates :PM Modi's Maharashtra and Goa visit LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 11, 2022 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi inaugurates Phase I of Nagpur Metro rail project

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project. He also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore

  • Dec 11, 2022 10:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi purchases ticket on Nagpur metro

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi purchased his metro ticket at Freedom Park station of the Nagpur metro. He also travelled in the metro and interacted with students. 

  • Dec 11, 2022 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train in Nagpur

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nagpur and flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train. The train will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde was also present during the event. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News