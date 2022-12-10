PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Maharashtra, Goa tomorrow | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Maharashtra, Goa tomorow | DETAILS.

PM Modi Nagpur, Goa visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Goa on December 11 (Sunday). He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur, launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and inaugurate the Mopa international airport in Goa.

In Maharashtra, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crores, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. It said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS in the city.

At a public function in Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crores, the PMO said. There he will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health (NIO) and the Nag river pollution abatement project, besides inaugurating the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) and the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, it said.

Later in Goa, the prime minister will address the valedictory function of the World Ayurveda Congress and also inaugurate three national Ayush institutes. The PMO said Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a major step towards realising Modi's vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure across the country.

The 701-kilometre expressway, being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, is one of India's longest expressways. It passes through Maharashtra's 10 districts and the prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra, the PMO said.

A part of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the expressway will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora caves, Shirdi, Verul and Lonar among others, it added.

"Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to economic development of Maharashtra," the PMO said. Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, while its phase-II will cost over Rs 6,700 crore, it said.

The PMO noted Modi had laid the foundation stone of the AIIMS in Nagpur in July 2017 and it is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,575 crore. With Modi stressing on building world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country, the PMO said the Mopa international airport in the tourist hub of Goa is a step in that direction, and added that the prime minister had launched the project in November 2016.

It cost around Rs 2,870 crores and initially, the phase I of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, it added.

PM Modi to inaugurate ICMR facility in Nagpur :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for National Institute for One Health and inaugurate Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies in Nagpur on December 11. These institutes will help expedite the country's efforts in enhancing health research to serve vulnerable populations, a health ministry said in a statement.

With increased interaction between humans and animals- domestic and wild- and influenced by climate change, human health can no longer be seen in isolation. More than half of all infections that people get can be spread by animals. In this context, the National Institute for One Health is an important infrastructural milestone, the statement said.

The institute will focus on increasing preparedness and laboratory capabilities for identification of novel and unknown zoonotic agents, it said. The institute will be equipped with the Bio Safety Level (BSL-IV) laboratory. It will help in investigation of outbreaks of emerging zoonotic agents concerned with public health and developing better control strategies, the statement said.

"The prevalence of sickle cell disease in Vidarbha region of Central India, especially in tribal population, is high with expected carrier frequency as high as 35 per cent in certain tribal groups.

"Realising this issue and the spread of similar diseases in the country, ICMR- Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies has been set up and it will play a leading role in research on haemoglobinopathies and similar diseases," the statement said.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and research facilities, including bio-banking and proteomics facilities, which will enable India to conduct pathbreaking research on the disease, the statement claimed. This centre of medical excellence is dedicated to haemoglobinopathies, which are inherited disorders of haemoglobin and include β-thalassemia syndromes and sickle cell disease, among others.

The centre will undertake interventions through community control programmes and translational research that will benefit patients in the "underserved region of Chandrapur and adjoining areas", it added.

PM Modi Goa visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Goa on Sunday, December 11. During his visit, he will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport and also address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. He will virtually inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)-Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi from Goa.

Mopa International Airport will be the second airport in Goa. The foundation stone of the airport was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. This airport has been built at the cost of Rs 2,870 crore, which would also cater cargo services.

The existing Dabolim airport offers direct connections with 15 domestic and 6 international locations. Through Mopa airport, the operations will increase to 35 domestic and 18 international locations. While there was no night parking facility at Dabolim airport, Mopa airport has provision for night parking facility.

Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Maharashtra, Goa tomorow | DETAILS

Moreover, while there was no cargo terminal at Dabolim, the Mopa airport will have the facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT of cargo.

Police personnel on duty during PM's visit to Nagpur :

Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty in Nagpur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Sunday, officials said. Ahead of Modi's visit, top police officials reviewed security arrangements, they said on Friday. The police in the presence of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel will conduct route trails on Saturday, they said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore during his visit to the second capital of Maharashtra, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement in New Delhi. The PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro.

The statement said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city's MIHAN area. At a public function in the Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, the PMO said.

As per a tentative tour programme shared by the local administration, the PM will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9.

40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express. Later in the day, he will take part in various functions before travelling to Goa.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar finalised the security arrangements, under which around 4,000 personnel will be deployed and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, said the officials. Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at the AIIMS premises alone, they added.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: OPINION | How Modi scripted landslide win in Gujarat

Latest India News