PM Modi virtually distributes over 51,000 appointment letters under rozgar mela scheme

Image Source : PTI PM Modi virtually distributes appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters under the rozgar mela on Tuesday. The prime minister also addressed the government job aspirants.

Meanwhile, rozgar mela will be organised at 40 locations nationwide, with new recruits joining the Central Government across various Ministries and Departments, such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others.

Newly appointed recruits will have the opportunity to undertake foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Over 1400 e-learning courses are available which will equip recruits with essential skills to serve in their roles effectively and work towards building a Viksit Bharat.