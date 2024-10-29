Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi virtually distributes over 51,000 appointment letters under rozgar mela scheme

PM Modi virtually distributes over 51,000 appointment letters under rozgar mela scheme

Meanwhile, the rozgar Mela highlights the prime minister’s commitment to prioritising employment generation. It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building, a statement released by the authority read.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2024 11:28 IST
PM Modi virtually distributes appointment letters
Image Source : PTI PM Modi virtually distributes appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters under the rozgar mela on Tuesday. The prime minister also addressed the government job aspirants.

Meanwhile, rozgar mela will be organised at 40 locations nationwide, with new recruits joining the Central Government across various Ministries and Departments, such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others.

Newly appointed recruits will have the opportunity to undertake foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Over 1400 e-learning courses are available which will equip recruits with essential skills to serve in their roles effectively and work towards building a Viksit Bharat.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement