PM Modi to virtually address over 5 lakh beneficiaries of Awaas Yojana in MP, hand over new houses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to virtually address over 5 lakh beneficiaries of Awaas Yojana-Gramin in MP, hand over new houses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojana-Gramin via video confrencing on Tuesday. He will hand over new houses to the beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted that it has been PM Modi's constant endeavour to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family of the country. This marks yet another step in this direction, it added.

The function will witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers, and rangoli being organized in new houses.

The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps such as training thousands of masons, including women, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centering material, and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects, the PMO said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News