Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  • Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi's video message to Israelis on their Independence Day, says hope ties will deepen in coming years

PM Modi's video message to Israelis on their Independence Day, says hope ties will deepen in coming years

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks in a video message shared on his Twitter handle on the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 21:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to Israel on
Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @NARENDRAMODI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to Israel on its Independence Day.

Highlights

  • PM Modi conveyed best wishes to the people of Israel on their Independence Day
  • The Prime Minister extended wishes to Israelis via a video message on Twitter
  • PM Modi said he hopes the two countries would deepen ties in the coming years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed best wishes to the people of Israel on their Independence Day and hoped that the two countries would deepen ties in the coming years.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks in a video message shared on his Twitter handle on the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day.

Starting his message with 'Namaskar' and 'Shalom', Modi wished the people of Israel on behalf of the government of India and Indians on the occasion of that country's Independence Day.

"This year we are also marking 30 years of our diplomatic ties. This chapter may be new but the history of ties between the two states is very old. I hope that in the coming years, we will deepen our ties," Modi said, signing off with the words "todah rabah (thank you)".

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted a message for his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, "Congratulate my friend APM & FM @yairlapid and the Government and people of Israel on the 74th anniversary of their Independence Day."

"Will work closely to realise the joint vision of our strategic partnership," he said.

ALSO READPM Modi meets Finland counterpart Sanna Marin: Here's what they discussed in first in-person interaction

ALSO READIn last leg of Europe visit, PM Modi meets French President, sets tone for next phase of strategic ties

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News