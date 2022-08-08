PM Modi at Vice-President Naidu's farewell: People will keep calling him for something or other

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu farewell: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the farewell program of outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he had a lot of interactions with Naidu when he (PM Modi) worked for the party during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

"Venkaiah Naidu used to say that he'd like to work in the Rural Development department, he had passion for it," PM Modi said.

"He has always had knowledge of everything that happened in the House, behind the curtains. Thus, as the Chairman, he always knew what was to come from both sides. This experience used to become a point of concern for Opposition friends," PM Modi said.

"M Venkaiah Naidu might have been the first Chairman who knew how to make the House more capable & take out its best for the country, to make the Parliamentary committee more productive and outcome-oriented, with an aim to improve it. We should make his advice memorable," PM Modi said at the ceremony.

The Prime Minister further said his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.

Addressing an event at the Parliament House complex, PM Modi said a collection of good words was in order to carry forward the legacy of Naidu who has all along propagated the use of the mother tongue in the Upper House and outside.

Modi said Naidu has the unique distinction of holding both the Urban Development and Rural Development portfolios in the central government.

He said perhaps Naidu is the only person who was a member of Rajya Sabha to become its chairperson.

