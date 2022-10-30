Make in India, make for globe approach strengthening further: PM Modi in Vadodara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Gujarat Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections, on Sunday said "India with 'Make in India, make for the globe' approach is enhancing its strength further.

PM Modi said that In the coming years, the Defence and Aerospace sectors will be two important pillars for making India 'Atmanirbhar'. By 2025, our defence manufacturing scale would cross $25 billion. Defence corridors being established in UP & TN would power this scale.

"One key aspect of progress is the change of mindset! Govts, for a long time now, had been working with the mindset that only the government knows everything & that only they should do everything. This mindset suppressed the country's talent, didn't let private sector grow," the Prime Minister said.

Previous governments also had the mindset to avoid problems, keep alive manufacturing sector with a few subsidies. This thinking led to a loss in India's manufacturing sector. Neither was there a solid policy, nor responsibility over need for logistics, electricity/water supply, he added.

"Now, the new India is working with a new mindset & a new work culture. We have let go of 'Kaam-chalau' decisions... today, our policy is stable, predictable & futuristic," Modi said in Vadodara.

"Today, India is one of the fastest-developing aviation sectors. We are soon to enter the list of the top 3 nations in terms of air traffic. In the coming 10-15 years, India will require over 2000 passenger & cargo aircraft. This reflects how fast we'll be developing," he added.

"The transport aircrafts that'll be manufactured here will not only give power to our Army but also develop a new ecosystem of manufacturing aircraft... Soon, India will witness the passenger aircraft that will be made with the tag of 'Make In India'," the Prime Minister emphasized.

