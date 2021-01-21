Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators in Varanasi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on Friday, January 22. He will join in via video conferencing at 1:15 PM. The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination.

The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the prime minister with scientists, political leaders, officials, and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday unveiled IEC posters to address the emerging issue of vaccine hesitancy in some sections of the population. He said vaccination against COVID-19 will lead to people not transmitting the disease and its eradication in some time.

Commenting on the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines, the health minister said, "All eminent doctors of well-known hospitals have taken the vaccines and praised the exercise for its desired end. It is only a handful of vested political interests who are interested in spreading rumour and encouraging vaccine hesitancy among those vulnerable to such propaganda in the population.

"The paradox is that countries across the globe are asking us for access to the vaccines, while a section of our own is fomenting misinformation and doubt for narrow political ends." He said eminent doctors, along with many other healthcare workers within the government as well as the private sector, have taken the vaccines and returned to work without any side-effects.

In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the nationwide immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. It also said that on Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, while adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

