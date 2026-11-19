The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI has stretched across 13 years, with Rockstar Games taking that long to move from the fifth instalment to the next edition of its popular video game series. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the long gap between the two releases to highlight how much India has changed during the same period.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Modi turned the launch of one of the year's most anticipated games into an opportunity to showcase the country's progress. Sharing a set of 10 slides titled "Between GTA V and VI, here's how", he compared India's development journey since the release of GTA V in 2013.

"India is playing a whole new game," the Prime Minister wrote across social media platforms. The comparison also brought the political context of the period into focus: the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power when GTA V was released in 2013.

PM Modi compares India's progress between GTA V and GTA VI

The slides highlighted changes across several areas, from the economy and poverty reduction to infrastructure, energy, defence and internal security. Modi used the 13-year gap between the two games to present a snapshot of the country's development under his government's tenure.

One of the key points was India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy. The presentation also highlighted a reduction in poverty levels, presenting it as another significant change since 2013.

Sanitation, solar energy and space sector growth

The Prime Minister's comparison also covered the sanitation mission, which the slides described as completed. Solar energy was another focus, with the presentation highlighting the expansion of India's solar capacity.

The space sector's opening up to startups also featured among the changes listed. The slides pointed to the development of opportunities for startups in the sector, marking it out as an area that has evolved since the release of GTA V.

Electrification, defence exports and Naxal-affected districts

Infrastructure and national security formed another part of the comparison. The slides highlighted progress in electrification, alongside an expansion in India's defence exports.

The Prime Minister also pointed to improvements in the security situation in Naxal-affected districts, describing these areas as having been secured.

Through the 10-slide post, Modi used the 13 years between the two Grand Theft Auto releases to draw attention to changes in India's economy, public services, energy sector, space programme, infrastructure, defence and internal security.

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