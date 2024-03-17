PM Modi urges people to step down from tower at Andhra rally, says 'your life is precious' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi urges police to climb down from the tower

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s first poll election rally in the presence of Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan in Boppudi village in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh. The charged gatherings filled every corner of the rally ground. A few people climbed on a tower erected for loudspeakers at the ground. Seeing them there, PM Modi urged them to step down from the tower, saying their life is precious.

The PM, on a lighter note, said they could come down as the media had already caught their images.

Congress party's agenda is to "use and throw" its allies: PM

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, PM alleged that the grand old party's agenda is to "use and throw" its partners.

He said both the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress party in the state are the same and run by the members of the one family.

"In NDA, we take everyone along, but on the other hand the Congress party's only agenda is to use and throw allies. Today, the Congress had to make the INDI alliance (INDIA bloc) out of compulsion, but their thinking is that only," he said.

"You can see what the Left and the Congress tell each other in Kerala. In Bengal, what the TMC and the Left say against each other and the kind of language Congress and AAP use against each other in Punjab. Before the elections those people, who for their own benefit fight this way then what will they do after the elections you can guess,” he charged.

PM Modi said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, the country will make many more "big decisions."

He said during the past ten years 25 crore people in the country were lifted out of poverty.

"Yesterday, the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced. The whole country says that on June 4 (counting day), it is over 400 (seats for NDA)," the PM said.

