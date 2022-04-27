Wednesday, April 27, 2022
     
  • PM Modi chairs Covid-19 review meeting with CMs
PM Modi urges Chief Ministers of all states to cut taxes on fuel

PM Modi has urged states which have not reduced VAT on fuel to do so as he flagged higher rates in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana.

Abhinav Ranjan Written by: Abhinav Ranjan
New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2022 13:44 IST
Image Source : ANI

PM Modi urges Chief Ministers of all states to cut taxes on petrol, diesel 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the Chief Ministers of all the states to reduce taxes on fuel in the spirit of cooperative federalism. 

Speaking at an interaction with Chief Ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi noted that some states did not cut taxes on petrol and diesel after the Centre cut excise duties. "This is unfair to people there," he said.

The Prime Minister specifically urged states which have not reduced VAT on fuel to do so as he flagged higher rates in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana.

 

