PM Modi urges Chief Ministers of all states to cut taxes on fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the Chief Ministers of all the states to reduce taxes on fuel in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Speaking at an interaction with Chief Ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi noted that some states did not cut taxes on petrol and diesel after the Centre cut excise duties. "This is unfair to people there," he said.

The Prime Minister specifically urged states which have not reduced VAT on fuel to do so as he flagged higher rates in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana.

