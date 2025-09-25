The trade show, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", will be held from September 25 to 29. It will have three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalization. A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.

The third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global hub for business and investment. A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of UP's craftsmanship from local to global.

Russia will participate as a partner country adding strategic significance opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.