Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. PM Modi to inaugurate UP International Trade Show at Greater Noida expo mart today

  Live PM Modi to inaugurate UP International Trade Show at Greater Noida expo mart today

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", will be held from September 25 to 2. It will have three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. He will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida. The third edition of the mega event - envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29, and it will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage. Thereafter, he will visit Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 1,22,100 and address a public function at Banswara. He will also interact with PM Kusum beneficiaries. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd's (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore. It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country.

 

 

Live updates :PM Modi in UP and Rajasthan visit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:34 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to flag off three trains

    The Prime Minister will flag off three trains, Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt and Udaipur City – Chandigarh Express. These trains will significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.

     

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    More than 2000 Police personnel deployed at Expo Mart

    Rajeev Narain Mishra, Addl. CP (L&O), Gautam Buddha Nagar said, "...All Police arrangements have been made at Expo Mart. More than 2000 Police personnel have been deployed here. 7 zones and 20 sectors have been formed and Police personnel have been stationed...This has been declared a no-flying zone for the past 48 hours; no drone can be flown here. All arrangements are in place...There is a 4-layer security here."

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visuals from Greater Noida expo mart

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to lay foundation of nuclear plant in Banswara

    Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects of the central and state government worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore at Banswara. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd’s (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore. It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country supplying reliable base load energy and will strengthen India’s position in the environmental stewardship and evolving nuclear energy landscape. Furthering the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project comprises four indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors with advanced safety features, designed and developed by NPCIL. It is part of India’s broader “fleet mode” initiative, where ten identical 700 MW reactors are being built across India under uniform design and procurement plans. The project will bring in cost efficiencies, faster deployment, and consolidated operational expertise.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    All about Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025

    The trade show, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", will be held from September 25 to 29. It will have three core objectives-  innovation, integration, and internationalization. A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.

    The third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global hub for business and investment. A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of UP's craftsmanship from local to global.

    Russia will participate as a partner country adding strategic significance opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Yogi reviews preparations for UP International Trade Show

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the preparations at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show scheduled from September 25 to 29. Calling the event "extremely important" for the state, the chief minister directed officials to ensure foolproof security and seamless arrangements so that domestic and international visitors face no inconvenience. "This is a significant event where entrepreneurs and visitors from across the country and abroad will participate. Proper arrangements must be made so that Uttar Pradesh projects a positive and strong image," he said during the on-site review.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The third edition of the mega event - envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29, and it will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage, said an official statement. UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine, it said.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. He will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida. The third edition of the mega event - envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29, and it will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage. Thereafter, he will visit Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 1,22,100 and address a public function at Banswara. He will also interact with PM Kusum beneficiaries. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd's (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore. It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Uttar Pradesh PM Modi Narendra Modi International Trade Rajasthan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\