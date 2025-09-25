Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. He will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida. The third edition of the mega event - envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29, and it will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage. Thereafter, he will visit Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 1,22,100 and address a public function at Banswara. He will also interact with PM Kusum beneficiaries. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd's (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore. It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country.