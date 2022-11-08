Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
  4. Our mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future in G20 will pave a path for global welfare: PM Modi

Our mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future in G20 will pave a path for global welfare: PM Modi

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2022 17:08 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency.  At the launch, PM emphasised on 'personal responsibility.'

"I congratulate countrymen on historic occasion of India's G20 Presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is signature of India's compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage & faith of India in bringing world together," PM Modi said.

"After independence, we commenced a journey to the heights of development, it includes the efforts of all the governments in the last 75 yrs, every govt and citizen had put in the efforts to take India forward," PM Modi added.

