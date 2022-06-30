PM Modi to participate in 'Udyami Bharat' programme today; launch initiatives for MSME sector

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to participate in 'Udyami Bharat' programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Udyami Bharat' programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday. The programme is scheduled to begin at around 10:30 am.

'Udyami Bharat' is reflective of the continuous commitment of the government, right from day one, to work towards the empowerment of MSMEs, an official release said.

The government has launched several initiatives from time to time like MUDRA Yojana, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) to provide necessary and timely support to the MSME sector, which has helped benefit crores of people across the country, it added.

All about 'Udyami Bharat' programme today

Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme, with an outlay of around Rs 6000 crore. It aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the states, with impact enhancement of existing MSME schemes. It will complement the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, incubating new business and entrepreneurship by developing quality standards, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, deploying technological tools and Industry 4.0 to make MSMEs competitive and self-reliant

Prime Minister Modi will digitally transfer assistance to beneficiaries of PMEGP for 2022-23

PM Modi will announce the results of the MSME Idea Hackathon, 2022

The prime minister will distribute National MSME Awards, 2022

He will also issue Digital Equity Certificates to 75 MSMEs in the Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund

The prime minister will launch the 'Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters' (CBFTE) scheme, which aims to encourage MSMEs to offer products and services of international standards for the global market. This will enhance the participation of Indian MSMEs in the global value chain and help them realise their export potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch new features of the 'Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme' (PMEGP). These include an increase in the maximum project cost to Rs 50 lakh (from Rs 25 lakh) for manufacturing sector and Rs 20 lakh (from Rs 10 lakh) in the service sector and the inclusion of applicants from aspirational districts and transgenders in the Special Category applicants for availing higher subsidies. Also, handholding support is being provided to applicants/entrepreneurs through the engagement of banking, technical & marketing experts

