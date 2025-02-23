PM Modi tweaks schedule for Global Investors Summit in Bhopal to enable students to reach exam centres on time PM Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal. Representatives from over 60 countries, officials from various international organisations, over 300 prominent Industry leaders from India among others will participate in the Summit.

In a heartwarming gesture, PM Modi tweaked his tomorrow's schedule and delayed his departure by 15 minutes to ensure that students going for exams can reach the exam centre on time. PM Modi will attend the Global Investors Summit, starting in Bhopal on Monday. As per the schedule, the PM was scheduled to start from Raj Bhavan at 9:45 am and head for GIS-2025 at the Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal, but now he will leave at 10 am.

“Keeping in mind the interests of students supreme, the prime minister has extended his programme by 15 minutes and fixed it at 10 am,” an official said.

Mohan Yadav lauds PM's concerns

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the PM’s concern for students. He is always sensitive towards students and their bright future, and also boosts their morale by organising various programmes from time to time, said the CM.

PM Modi on Sunday interacted with the BJP MLAs, MPs and top functionaries of BJP from Madhya Pradesh over dinner. PM sat with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and state BJP chief VD Sharma on the stage and talked to the representatives.

Upon the meeting, PM shared the update on X and posted, "I got a good opportunity to discuss with the BJP MPs and MLAs of Madhya Pradesh. During this, we talked about their dedication and service towards the people. We had a very meaningful discussion with them on how to ensure that the maximum benefits of our schemes reach them."

More than 200 public representatives, including 163 BJP MLAs, 37 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and some top party leaders, attended the programme.

(PTI inputs)