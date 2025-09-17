PM Modi turns 75: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, other Opposition leaders extend birthday greetings to Prime Minister PM Modi turns 75: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extended best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday. The BJP has launched the 'Seva Pakhwada' program to mark the occasion.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, receiving birthday wishes from a wide range of dignitaries and politicians across party lines. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended their greetings to Prime Minister Modi.

Opposition leaders extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

In his congratulatory message, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Reddy wished the Prime Minister good health, long life and continuous energy in the service of the nation, the Telangana CMO said in a Hindi post on X.

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also wished PM Modi on his birthday. In an X post, "Birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also wished PM Modi a very happy birthday. Yadav in a post on X extended his wishes and wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, along with best wishes for a healthy, meaningful, harmonious, inclusive, and positive life."

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, too, extended birthday greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday. "Greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on his birthday," Banerjee said in an X post.

PM Modi's 75th birthday

Prime Minister Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, the ruling BJP launched over a fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its pre-eminent leader. The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals, and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.

PM Modi himself is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to kick off a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children. He will launch a slew of other development programmes, including one with a focus on the tribal population, and address a public meeting.

PM Modi is the third-longest serving prime minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and second in terms of an uninterrupted tenure.

