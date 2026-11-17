Manila:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Manila on November 17, as leaders of the four Quad nations convene for their first summit-level meeting in two years, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior US official. The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit in the Philippines.

What's on the agenda for Quad leaders?

The Quad leaders are scheduled to meet in Manila at 3:45 pm IST on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Modi, US President Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set to participate.

The Quad meeting will cover issues such as maritime security, reducing dependence on China for critical minerals and semiconductor supplies, enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, and advancing projects related to infrastructure, climate change, and health security across countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting will be the grouping's first leaders-level gathering in two years. The last meeting of Quad leaders was chaired by then US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.

Modi-Trump meeting after five months

Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump are meeting after a gap of nearly five months. Their last bilateral meeting took place on June 17, 2026, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales confirmed that Trump would participate in the meeting on Tuesday evening, November 17. "On Tuesday evening in Manila… the president will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," Olivia Wales said.

Tuesday's meeting will also bring together the top leaders of the four Quad nations for the first time in two years. The gathering comes amid tensions between China and the Philippines over Beijing's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea. The presence of Quad leaders in Manila is being seen as a significant strategic signal to China.

Trump, Xi and Putin to hold trilateral meeting

The Quad meeting comes just two days before Trump is scheduled to travel to China for a high-profile trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump's meeting with PM Modi and other Quad leaders ahead of his China visit is being viewed as an important diplomatic signal of Washington's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. Before departing for the meeting, Trump also indicated that discussions would cover Iran and Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure for Asia, Trump confirmed he intends to raise the Russia-Ukraine war directly when the three leaders convene on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"We'll also talk about my favourite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine is losing. Ukraine and Russia are losing 25,000 souls per month, so we'll be talking about that. We'll also discuss economics and trade," he said.

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