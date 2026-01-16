PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Assam on January 17-18 to flag off train and road projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off key train and road projects on his two-day visit to West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18. Modi will also be attending "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18 as he will flag off several train and road projects, along with participating in the "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historic cultural event in Assam.

Modi will visit Malda in the afternoon on January 17 to flag off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station. Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects in Maldi, which are worth more than Rs 3,250 crore.

The PM will lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth around Rs 830 crore at Singur in Hooghly district at around 3 PM on January 18.

Modi will also be visiting Assam on January 17, when he will grace the "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historical cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community. The event will see more than 10,000 artists performing the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation.

Modi will also be performing Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, worth over Rs 6,950 Crore in Kaliabor. The 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is an environmentally sensitive National Highway project designed to balance infrastructure development with conservation. It includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section, and the widening of a 30-km stretch of NH-715 from two lanes to four. The project aims to enhance regional connectivity while safeguarding the park’s rich and diverse biodiversity.

The project will pass through the districts of Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat, significantly enhancing connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will enable uninterrupted movement of animals and help reduce human–wildlife conflict. In addition, the project will improve road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support the growing volume of passenger and freight traffic. Bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat will also be developed to decongest towns, improve urban mobility, and enhance the overall quality of life for local residents.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains—the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. These new services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, ensuring safer, faster, and more convenient travel for passengers