PM Modi to visit Wayanad on August 10, to conduct aerial survey of devastated areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Wayanad on August 10. He is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the devastation that cost more than 300 lives. As many as 138 people are still missing following the massive landslides that hit this north Kerala district more than a week ago, according to the initial figures released by the local administration. The search for those missing from the landslides-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas is still continuing with 1,026 personnel from various forces, including the army and navy, over 500 volunteers and heavy machinery being deployed there.

The Kerala government said the complete list of people who went missing following the massive landslides that struck Wayanad district on July 30 would be released soon. An accurate list of missing persons is being prepared by the government.

'Declare Wayanad calamity a national disaster'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called on the government to declare the recent calamity in Kerala's Wayanad a national disaster. Speaking during Zero Hour, Gandhi also demanded higher compensation for the people affected. Emphasising the need to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, he said, "I saw it with my own eyes. I visited many different places where the disaster took place. In some cases, an entire family is gone, with just one person remaining, sometimes an adult or a child." He also expressed his gratitude to those who helped during the disaster. "With more than 200 dead and a vast number missing, the eventual casualty count may exceed 400," Gandhi said.