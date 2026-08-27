PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from August 29, to attend SCO Summit, check details

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan from 29–30 August on a bilateral visit and the Kyrgyz Republic for the 26th SCO Summit from 31 August to 1 September 2026. At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Modi will undertake a State Visit to Tashkent on 29–30 August 2026.This will be Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan. During the visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Sibi George, Secretary (West), MEA, on Thursday addressed a special MEA briefing on PM Modi’s forthcoming visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic and said the programme for the upcoming Leaders’ Summit in Bishkek will include a welcome dinner on August 31, followed by the Summit plenary on the following day, where the Prime Minister will deliver his remarks.

PM Modi to attend Sixth World Nomad Games in Bishkek

He said a number of bilateral engagements are also being planned on the sidelines of the Summit. “In Bishkek, PM Modi is also expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the Sixth World Nomad Games, along with other leaders from SCO member countries,” he said.

The two leaders would review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead. They will also share perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

PM Modi will travel to Bishkek from August 31

Sibi George added that after his state visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek from August 31 to September 1 to participate in the 26th SCO Summit. Saying that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO, he said the theme of the summit is ‘25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity’.

“As you are aware, the SCO comprises 10 member states, 15 dialogue partners, and a few observer states. The SCO was established with the primary goal of countering the three evils of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, which continue to remain major challenges,” he stated.

India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship: MEA

Sibi George further added that India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011 and since then, bilateral relations have expanded substantially across a wide range of areas. “India is among Uzbekistan’s top ten trading partners. Our bilateral trade and investments are close to US$1 billion, reflecting the growing confidence of businesses in each other’s economies,” he said.

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit on 31 August – 1 September 2026.

The Summit marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, of which India has been a full member since 2017. Prime Minister will address the Summit where he will highlight India’s priorities of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity at the forum. Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit. He will also attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia.

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