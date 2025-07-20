PM Modi to visit UK and Maldives from July 23-26, says MEA; key focus on trade, bilateral relations PM Modi will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives on July 26. Besides, the two leaders will discuss a plethora of issues, including mutual cooperation, India-Maldives Joint Vision and other.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States on the invitation of UK PM Keir Starmer. PM Modi will be in the UK from July 23-24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced. This will be his fourth visit to the UK since assuming office in 2014.

PM Modi is also expected to meet King Charles III during his UK visit. He will hold bilateral meetings with various stakeholders and issues like trade deal, bilateral relations will be among key focus areas.

Besides, during the second leg of his tour, PM Modi will visit the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. His visit will take place on July 25 and 26, marking his third trip to the island nation. Notably, it will also be the first visit by a Head of State or Government since Mohamed Muizzu assumed the presidency of the Maldives.

PM Modi will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of the Maldives on July 26. Besides, the two leaders will discuss a plethora of issues, including mutual cooperation, India-Maldives Joint Vision and others.

India-Maldives diplomatic tussle

The meeting between PM Modi and President Muizzu is anticipated to be a major breakthrough in the relationship between the two nations. Earlier, the relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after several leaders of the island nation slammed PM Modi for pitching Lakshadweep over Maldives.

Irked over this, netizens in India fuelled a fervent campaign against Maldives tourism, urging people to boycott visits to the island nation.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

However, relations between the two nations started improving after efforts from both sides. India’s 'Neighbourhood First Policy' played a key role in reinstating ties. Further, President Muizzu’s visit to India in October last year improved relations.

In its statement, the MEA emphasised that the visit highlights the significance India places on its maritime neighbour, the Maldives, a nation that continues to occupy a key position in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its broader vision MAHASAGAR initiative.