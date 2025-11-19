PM Modi to visit South Africa to attend G20 Summit on November 21 Th G20 Summit Summit 2025 is being held in South Africa from November 21-23.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Africa from November 21-23 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

"This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda," the MEA said.

PM Modi is expected to speak in all three sessions of the summit, which will be on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the G20’s contribution: in disaster risk reduction, climate change, and a session on critical minerals, artificial intelligence.

The prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present during the G20 Summit, besides participating in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting, the MEA said..