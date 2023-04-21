PM Modi to visit MP, Kerala, Daman and Diu next week to launch development projects worth Rs 27,000 cr

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. PM Modi to visit MP, Kerala, Daman and Diu next week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on April 24 and 25 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 27,000 crore, informed the Prime Minister's Office. PM Modi will attend a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on April 24, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs. 17,000 crores.

On April 25, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Thereafter, at around, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs. 3200 crore, at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Later in the evening, PM Modi will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute and he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 4850 crores at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Devka Seafront at Daman.

PM in Rewa

Prime Minister will participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day and address all the Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country. During the event, Prime Minister will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level. The objective of eGramSwaraj – Government eMarketplace integration is to enable the Panchayats to procure their goods and services through GeM, leveraging the eGramSwaraj platform.

With the aim of taking forward people's participation towards ensuring saturation of schemes of the government, Prime Minister will unveil a campaign named “विकास की ओर साझे क़दम”. The theme of the campaign will be inclusive development, with focus on reaching the last mile. Prime Minister will hand over around 35 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to beneficiaries. Post this programme, around 1.25 crore property cards would have been distributed under SVAMITVA Scheme in the country, including those distributed here.

Taking a step towards fulfilling the vision of achieving 'Housing for All', Prime Minister will participate in programme marking the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects worth around Rs. 2300 crores. The projects that will be dedicated include 100 per cent rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, along with various doubling, gauge conversion and electrification projects. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Gwalior station. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs.7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

PM in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister will flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth more than Rs. 3200 crores. Prime Minister will dedicate the Kochi water metro to the nation. This one of its kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city. Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister.

During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Apart from this, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with the academia. As a third generation Science Park, the Digital Science Park will house common facilities to support development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Smart Materials etc. The state of the art basic infrastructure will support high end applied research by industries and co-development of products in association with the Universities. Initial investment for Phase-1 of the project is around Rs. 200 crore while the total project outlay has been estimated at around Rs.1515 Crore.

PM in Silvassa and Daman

Prime Minister will visit and dedicate NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa, foundation stone of which was also laid by the Prime Minister himself in January, 2019. It will bring in transformation in healthcare services for the citizens of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The state of the art medical college includes latest research centres, a 24x7 Central library equipped with access to national and international journals, specialised medical staff, medical labs, smart lecture halls, research labs, anatomy museum, a club house, sports facilities as well as residences for students and faculty members.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate 96 projects worth more than Rs. 4850 crores to the nation at Sayli ground, Silvassa. The projects include government schools at Morkhal, Kherdi, Sindoni and Masat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli District; beautification, strengthening and widening of various roads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district; government schools at Ambawadi, Pariyari, Damanwada, Khariwad and Government Engineering College, Daman; fish market and shopping complex at Moti Daman and Nani Daman and augmentation of water supply scheme in Nani Daman, among others.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, Devka Seafront in Daman. The 5.45 km Seafront built at a cost of around Rs. 165 crores is one of its kind coastal promenade in the country. The Seafront is expected to boost the local economy and attract more tourists to the region, making it a hub for leisure and recreation activities. The Seafront has been transformed to a world class tourist destination. It includes smart lighting, parking facilities, gardens, food stalls, recreational areas and provision for luxury tent cities in future.

