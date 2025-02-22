PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam between 23-25 February PM Modi will be attending several development initiatives, including the global investors summit in Bhopal and the release of 19th instalment of cash assistance to farmers in Bhagalpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam from Sunday, starting from February 23. In MP, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur and inaugurate the investors summit on Monday. The PMO said the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal will serve as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub and will include departmental summits, specialised sessions on pharma and medical devices, transport and logistics, industry, skill development, tourism and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) among others.

PM will also attend the Jhumoir Binandini in Assam. The event will symbolise 200 years of the tea industry and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.

PM Modi Madhya Pradesh visit

In the three-day tour, the PM will first reach Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute and Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal. As per PIB, on 23rd February, he will travel to Chhatarpur District in Madhya Pradesh and at around 2 pm, he will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute. On 24th February, at around 10 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal.

Representatives from over 60 countries, officials from various international organizations, over 300 prominent Industry leaders from India and policymakers among others will participate in the Summit.

PM Modi Bihar visit

As per PIB, on 24th February, PM Modi will travel to Bhagalpur in Bihar and at around 2:15 pm, he will release the 19th instalment of PM KISAN scheme and also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects in Bihar.

PM Modi Assam visit

PM will travel to Guwahati and at around 6 pm on 24th Feb, he will attend the Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025 programme. On 25th February, at around 10:45 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.

Various international organisations, global leaders and investors, policymakers, industry experts, startups, and students among others will participate in the Summit.